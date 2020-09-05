Barclays Increases Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 525

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RMV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut Rightmove to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 428 ($5.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 511.07 ($6.68).

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 607 ($7.93) on Thursday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 373.10 ($4.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710.60 ($9.29). The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 601.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 557.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.96.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

