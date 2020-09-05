Barclays Increases B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 550

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

BME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective (up previously from GBX 340 ($4.44)) on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.62 ($5.91).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 459.90 ($6.01) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 498.80 ($6.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 469.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 376.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

