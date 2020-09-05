Barclays Increases B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 550

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

BME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective (up previously from GBX 340 ($4.44)) on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.62 ($5.91).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 459.90 ($6.01) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 498.80 ($6.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 469.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 376.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Edward Jones Upgrades Boeing to Buy
Edward Jones Upgrades Boeing to Buy
Green Plains Partners LP Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.17 Million
Green Plains Partners LP Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.17 Million
ValuEngine Downgrades Amkor Technology to Strong Sell
ValuEngine Downgrades Amkor Technology to Strong Sell
Axcelis Technologies Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Axcelis Technologies Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Fair Isaac Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Fair Isaac Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Physicians Realty Trust to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Physicians Realty Trust to Buy


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report