Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Set at $75.00 by Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) received a $75.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.72. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.80 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,224,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,802,000 after acquiring an additional 234,924 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,449,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,776,000 after acquiring an additional 541,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 349.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 737,565 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 869,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

