Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) PT Raised to $69.00

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) had its target price upped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BF.A. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Brown-Forman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Brown-Forman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Brown-Forman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Brown-Forman stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.78. Brown-Forman has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $75.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

