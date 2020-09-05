Truist Increases Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $170.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $20,741,918.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,010,838 shares of company stock worth $936,948,606 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 92.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

