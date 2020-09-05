Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $169.68

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.68 and traded as high as $171.60. Bbgi Sicav shares last traded at $169.20, with a volume of 279,070 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a GBX 3.59 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bbgi Sicav’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Bbgi Sicav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

