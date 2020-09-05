Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.98

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and traded as high as $14.00. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 436,746 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDO. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.10 to C$14.30 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Laurentian cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 38.42.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$54.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.8999999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

