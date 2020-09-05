Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.98

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and traded as high as $14.00. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 436,746 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDO. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.10 to C$14.30 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Laurentian cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 38.42.
In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,695 shares in the company, valued at C$139,645.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
