Analysts Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will report $65.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.21 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $66.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $274.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $276.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $284.48 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $288.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 40,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,814.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 426,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 253,343 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 103.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 235,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,802,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 213,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 188,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $357.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

