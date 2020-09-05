Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.40

Cineplex Inc (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and traded as high as $7.42. Cineplex shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 2,158 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPXGF. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

About Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

