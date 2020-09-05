$166.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce $166.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the highest is $378.60 million. Cinemark posted sales of $821.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CNK. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 730.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,360,000 after buying an additional 3,835,053 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,205,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,516,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,210 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,710,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 4,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 779,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 761,881 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNK opened at $15.84 on Friday. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $39.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

