Brokerages Expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $574.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post sales of $574.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $576.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $573.00 million. Rollins posted sales of $556.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $54.59 on Friday. Rollins has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

