Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will report sales of $363.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $238.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $407.38 million. Quidel posted sales of $126.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.30 million to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $154.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.99. Quidel has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $306.72.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.33 per share, with a total value of $801,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,478,801.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,165 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 73.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 144.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

