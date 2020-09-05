Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.06

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and traded as high as $41.40. Allied Minds shares last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 172,323 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.