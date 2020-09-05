New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.80

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and traded as high as $29.50. New Look Vision Group shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 16,540 shares trading hands.

BCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on New Look Vision Group from C$38.50 to C$39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cormark raised their target price on New Look Vision Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get New Look Vision Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $469.80 million and a P/E ratio of -160.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.05.

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$27.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.60 million. Research analysts predict that New Look Vision Group Inc will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.