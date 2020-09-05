7Digital Group (LON:7DIG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.36

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

7Digital Group PLC (LON:7DIG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $2.69. 7Digital Group shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 71,725,410 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $58.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.52.

7Digital Group Company Profile (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a B2B digital music and radio services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Content, Licensing, and Creative. Its Content division is involved in the sale of digital music. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

