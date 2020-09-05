Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Tekcapital PLC (LON:TEK)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.50. Tekcapital shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 213,427 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $8.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.69.

About Tekcapital (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company engages in the provision of recruitment activities; and provides reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers.

