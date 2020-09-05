Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cool Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WARM)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 650,112 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Cool Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures and heat pipe architecture. The company also focuses on the development of a parallel power input gearbox for designing a mobile generator system; and an electric load assist technology.

