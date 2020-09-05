Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.69

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and traded as high as $48.00. Cenkos Securities shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 61,952 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $26.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08.

About Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. It offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.