Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as high as $9.98. Princess Private Equity shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 21,830 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.42.

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Princess Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princess Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

New Look Vision Group Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.80
New Look Vision Group Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.80
7Digital Group Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.36
7Digital Group Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.36
GB Sciences Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03
GB Sciences Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03
Lighting Science Group Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22
Lighting Science Group Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22
Tekcapital Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.14
Tekcapital Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.14
YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $677.70
YOUS BREW/PAR NVTG 0.125 Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $677.70


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report