Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as high as $9.98. Princess Private Equity shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 21,830 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and a PE ratio of 4.42.

About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

