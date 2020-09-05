A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.66

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and traded as high as $24.65. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 24,426 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $173.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

