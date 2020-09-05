Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.65

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $15.93. Futura Medical shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 362,425 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $37.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.11.

Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

