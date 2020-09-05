Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.65

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $15.93. Futura Medical shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 362,425 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $37.46 million and a PE ratio of -3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.11.

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.