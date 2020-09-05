AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.78

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and traded as high as $98.86. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF shares last traded at $98.86, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.13% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

