Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $94.71

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and traded as high as $96.35. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $96.35, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WKCMF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

