CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.45

CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.45 and traded as low as $3.16. CM Finance shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 4,365 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN)

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

