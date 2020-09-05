Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.45

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.45 and traded as low as $34.57. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 3,209 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 24.52%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.