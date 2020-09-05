Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.43

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Quaint Oak Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:QNTO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.43 and traded as low as $10.92. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 9.80%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

