Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.34

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as low as $3.29. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 66,646 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on URPTF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Uranium Participation in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

