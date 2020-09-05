Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (OTCMKTS:CFPUF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $3.82. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 799 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFPUF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

