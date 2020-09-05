Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.52

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.52 and traded as low as $28.01. Bank Hapoalim shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands.

BKHYY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim Ltd will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

