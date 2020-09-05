Gamehost (TSE:GH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.76

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.76 and traded as low as $5.65. Gamehost shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 6,031 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 million and a P/E ratio of 16.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76.

Gamehost (TSE:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gamehost Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Darcy Will bought 8,250 shares of Gamehost stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,437,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,051,909.60.

About Gamehost (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

