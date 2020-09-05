Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.19

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.59. Shawcor shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 556,162 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $187.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$266.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shawcor Ltd will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Cistrone acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.48 per share, with a total value of C$41,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,498.28.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

