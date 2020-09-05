Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.72

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.72 and traded as low as $18.54. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 3,486 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $127.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 21,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $350,265.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $375,641 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

