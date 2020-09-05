Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.72

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.72 and traded as low as $18.54. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $18.98, with a volume of 3,486 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $127.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 10.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 21,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $350,265.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $375,641 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

