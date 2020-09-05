ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.72

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.72 and traded as low as $12.11. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 38,700 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

Get ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 81.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 63,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.