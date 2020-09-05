Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.49

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.49 and traded as low as $21.06. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 470 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GZPFY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gazprom Neft’ PAO will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

