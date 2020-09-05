Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Micro Imaging Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:MMTC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.15. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 7,200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

About Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

