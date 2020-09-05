Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.70

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as low as $12.28. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 4,101 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

About Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB)

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It accepts demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement and NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

