Arcturus Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,109 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 1,002 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $38.26 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $991.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $451,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 727,354 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 205.3% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,392,000 after buying an additional 537,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,550,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,747,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $11,180,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

