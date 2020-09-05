Apple Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,192,288 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 120% compared to the typical volume of 996,494 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.25 to $73.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $120.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. Apple has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2,097.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

