ANGI Homeservices Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 19,791 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 5,348 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 315.83 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANGI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,749,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $74,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837,796 shares of company stock valued at $25,732,223 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,568,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,978,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,011,000. Finally, Think Investments LP bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth $11,482,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

