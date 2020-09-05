Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RRBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens raised Red River Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,982.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 337,816 shares in the company, valued at $14,103,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 527.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 171.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 30.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 81.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

