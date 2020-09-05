BidaskClub Downgrades Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Strong Sell

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.93. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

