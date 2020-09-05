BidaskClub Downgrades NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Hold

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYMT opened at $2.59 on Thursday. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $985.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

