Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $170.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.31.

MDB stock opened at $214.51 on Thursday. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $258.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.26.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,872.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $5,905,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,376,512.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,571 shares of company stock valued at $21,693,799. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mongodb in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

