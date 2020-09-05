PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDRDY. UBS Group raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

PDRDY opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.74.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

