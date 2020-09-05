Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Buy

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.65. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 million and a P/E ratio of -11.64. The company has a current ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 22.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

