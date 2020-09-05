Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the industrial goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $21.02 on Friday. Nidec has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

