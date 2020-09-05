HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HFFG stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. HF Foods Group has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $384.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 65.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after buying an additional 677,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in HF Foods Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 206,077 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in HF Foods Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in HF Foods Group by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 94,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HF Foods Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.

