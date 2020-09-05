HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
HFFG stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. HF Foods Group has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $384.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 65.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter.
About HF Foods Group
HF Foods Group Inc markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements.
See Also: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.