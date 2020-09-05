BidaskClub Downgrades Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Sell

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ INO opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,109,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $286,164.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,465.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

