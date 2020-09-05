Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.67

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.67 and traded as high as $41.74. Stantec shares last traded at $41.54, with a volume of 580,294 shares trading hands.

STN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.18.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$951.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$943.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.70%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$82,687.00. Also, Director Paul Jeremy David Alpern sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.86, for a total transaction of C$183,340.65.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.