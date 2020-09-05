Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.21

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.29. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 993,432 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CJR.B shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.05.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.